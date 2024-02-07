Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

