Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:HSY opened at $194.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day moving average is $200.02. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays dropped their target price on Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.10.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

