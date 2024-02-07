Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 469 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DY opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $117.56.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

