Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $160.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

