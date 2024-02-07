Dragonchain Reaches Market Cap of $25.73 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 153.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0694 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $236,760.70 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain, born at Disney in 2014, is a hybrid blockchain integrating private and public operations, enhancing data security, and leveraging networks like Bitcoin for transaction integrity. Its innovative Dragon Net system decentralizes transaction validations, boosting security, while rewarding participants with Dragons, thus underscoring the importance of its cryptocurrency, DRGN. Dragonchain simplifies blockchain engagement and protects data privacy, uniquely separating business data from blockchain proof. Its cutting-edge Interchain technology facilitates secure, diverse transactions across multiple blockchains, extending its reach to conventional sectors. The platform introduces a stringent five-level consensus model for transaction verifications, providing an added security layer. Dragonchain Foundation, a non-profit, steers its development, headed by Joe Roets, a prominent figure in blockchain innovation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

