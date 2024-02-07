Duke Royalty’s (DUKE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.69) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Monday, January 8th.
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
