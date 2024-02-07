DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

DuPont de Nemours has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. DuPont de Nemours has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

