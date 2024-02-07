Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Earnings History for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

