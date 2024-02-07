Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,076,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,653. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

