e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.840-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$990.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.1 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.84-2.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.42.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.43. 2,707,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,188. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $174.65.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

