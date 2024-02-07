e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.84-2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $980-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.840-2.870 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.42.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $5.39 on Wednesday, reaching $167.93. 2,263,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,900. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.73 and a 200 day moving average of $126.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

