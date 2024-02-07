e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 891,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,636,914 shares.The stock last traded at $162.75 and had previously closed at $173.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.18.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

