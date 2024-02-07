E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Down 8.5%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 41,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 274,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 27.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $456.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

