Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $54.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.87.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGLE opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

