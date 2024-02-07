Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $54.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.87.
EGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Shares of EGLE opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.50.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
