Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $521.94

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 521.94 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.08). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 552.50 ($6.93), with a volume of 18,975 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £163.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,812.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 521.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.60.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service (SaaS) solution in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR platform, an API-based SaaS platform, which provides promotions, loyalty, and gifting solutions to its customers; Eagle Eye API Documentation; Eagle Eye Promote that provides businesses with a platform to manage the set-up and execution of digital and physical promotions across various customer touchpoints; Eagle Eye Reward to build and deploy loyalty or customer engagement proposition; and Eagle Eye Gift for retailers to create and control digital and physical gift cards through web-based stored value management systems, and consumer and B2B portals.

