Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 12-Month High at $238.78

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.78 and last traded at $238.60, with a volume of 17587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,857 shares of company stock worth $3,001,841. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 302.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

