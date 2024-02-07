Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

EIC opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 40.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

