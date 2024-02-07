East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

EWBC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. 821,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after buying an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after buying an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

