Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.70. The stock had a trading volume of 344,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,068. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $273.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

