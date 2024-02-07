eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 327,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $164,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.