eCash (XEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $579.81 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $579.81 million and $6.05 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,129.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.73 or 0.00548888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00166272 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,628,379,673,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

