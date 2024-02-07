Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,074 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.29% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,403,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $2,331,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 177,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 107,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,305. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

