Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. 5,175,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

