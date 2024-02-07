Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-$2.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

