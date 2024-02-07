eGain (EGAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of EGAN opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

