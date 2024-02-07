Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.08

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 35097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

