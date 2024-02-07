Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,708 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,731 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $46,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,651.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $626,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $136.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.07. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

