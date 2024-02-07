Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,824. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $104.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

