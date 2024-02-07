Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.38-17.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.41 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.