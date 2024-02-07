Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.38-17.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.41 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

