Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.34

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.34 and last traded at $103.11, with a volume of 1488994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.