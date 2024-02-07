Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $8.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

