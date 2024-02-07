Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energizer Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.19. 22,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energizer by 114.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

