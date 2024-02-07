Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 1.9 %

WATT stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Energous has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Energous

Institutional Trading of Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $94,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Energous by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

