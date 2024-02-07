Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.21 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

