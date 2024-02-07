Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) is Doheny Asset Management CA’s 7th Largest Position

Doheny Asset Management CA trimmed its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for 3.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Enovix were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,207. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENVX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

Enovix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.