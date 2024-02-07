Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Lessened by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 2.7% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 44.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 17.8 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $17.89 on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,577,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,389. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

