Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,676,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134,826 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,431 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 843,918 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOSE opened at $1.18 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

