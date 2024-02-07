Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
EOSE opened at $1.18 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
