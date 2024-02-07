EQT Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at PETERS & COMPAN lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. PETERS & COMPAN analyst C. Comeau now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of EQT opened at $34.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

