Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of NEM opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Newmont has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

