Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,872,000 after buying an additional 3,613,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,092.94%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

