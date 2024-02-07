Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

VSTO stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

