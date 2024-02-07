Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,333,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $148,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 113,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 120,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 90,312 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ELS opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
