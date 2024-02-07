Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,741,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 478,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

