Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Shares of EL stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $262.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
