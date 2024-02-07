Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.82. 913,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.81.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,496,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.