Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
Shares of EL traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.82. 913,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.81.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,496,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.
About Estée Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Estée Lauder Companies
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.