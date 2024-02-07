Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.230 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $146.21 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

