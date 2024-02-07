ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:MVRL)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

