ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Plans Dividend of $0.05

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Shares of PFFL stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

