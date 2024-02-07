ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Wednesday, February 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN’s previous dividend of $0.09.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Stock Performance
NYSEARCA HDLB opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged U.S. High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.77.
