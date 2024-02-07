Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

