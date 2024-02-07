Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.70

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and traded as low as $57.90. Eurofins Scientific shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 705 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

About Eurofins Scientific

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

